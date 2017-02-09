Free tuition for City College in its final stretch

By Cassie Ordonio

City College is one step closer to being tuition free.

On Feb. 2, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee and the Board of Supervisors agreed to spend $5.4 million to ensure college accessibility that includes books for low-income students.

Interim Chancellor Susan Lamb said in a statement that she hopes “the prospect of a free community college will inspire people to take advantage of this educational opportunity and enroll at City College this fall.”

The college’s Board of Trustees will review the agreement at its Feb. 9 meeting.

On Jan. 13, the college’s accreditation was reaffirmed for the next seven years.

City College was a tuition-free institution in 1983.