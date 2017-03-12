Some house conservatives revolt Trump’s plan

By Cassie Ordonio

Four U.S. Republican Senators rebelled against President Donald Trump’s endorsement for repealing Obamacare on March 7, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The LA Times reported Republican Sens. Rob Portman (Ohio), Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia), Cory Gardner (Colorado), and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on march 7 voicing their concerns

Though it goes against their conservative views, the four senators are concerned that repealing Obamacare does not provide stability and flexibility for Americans.

The five-year-old health care act, assisted a number of people who lack health insurance. Former President Obama introduced the bill to Congress back in 2010.

The U.S. House of Representatives, which is predominantly Republican are in hopes to pass their repeal of Obamacare, despite many Americans fearing they will lose their health insurance