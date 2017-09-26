Protecting Mother Earth: Nature’s Hidden Beauty Solo Exhibit by Tom Graham

Opening Reception: Friday, Sept. 22 (5-9 p.m.) at Front Page Gallery

Join City College’s Department of Journalism and Front Page Gallery at the opening reception of Protecting Mother Earth: Nature’s Hidden Beauty Solo Exhibit featuring selected photographs by Tom Graham.

Tom Graham, who retired last December after 28 years as an adjunct journalism instructor at City College of San Francisco, has been a photojournalist and nature photographer for four decades. He also worked for the San Francisco Chronicle as an editor and freelance writer for more than 22 years.

Most of his writing and photography focused on the outdoors, the environment, wilderness issues, and the human condition. Graham has written many first person stories about his life experiences.

He has volunteered each summer for the past decade as a naturalist at Camp Mather, the city’s family recreation camp near Yosemite, where he guides groups on hundreds of hikes throughout the Sierra.

Most of the images in this exhibit were derived from his work as a naturalist.

Graham said whatever success he’s had with his photography is directly related to his willingness to walk the extra mile to get an image.

“The more you walk, the more you see,” he says. “There’s a whole world out there that’s best observed at 3 miles per hour.”

Meet the artist while enjoying light refreshments, snacks, and good company.

GET DIRECTIONS HERE: http://location.frontpagegallery.com/

***

Exhibition dates: Sept. 22 – Oct. 27, 2017

Curated by James Fanucchi and Allison Ekevara Kitpowsong

***

FRONT PAGE Gallery

Department of Journalism

50 Phelan Ave, Bungalow 615 (Below George M. Rush Stadium)

San Francisco, 94112

More info: www.FrontPageGallery or (415) 239-3446

email: info@frontpagegallery.com