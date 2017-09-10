By Otto Pippenger

Self described “Free Speech Advocacy Group” Patriot Prayer had filed a permit to hold a Free Speech Rally in San Francisco’s Crissy Field on August 26. After the gruesome killing of Heather Heyer by an avowed fascist during the fascist “Unite the Right” demonstrations held in Charlottesville Virginia on the 12th, a plurality of San Franciscans including Mayor Lee and Nancy Pelosi prevailed on the city and organizers to cancel the rally.

Though unable to revoke the permit Patriot Prayer, which the Southern Poverty Law Center called “…an anti-government group that stages its protests in the liberal urban centers of the Pacific Northwest all with the intent of provoking violent response from far left Antifascists” was quickly relocated to Pacifica, where founder Joey Gibson spoke with local fascist Kyle Chapman on webcam from a darkened apartment, citing safety concerns for the relocation.

Despite the absence of the alt-right roadshow, some 13,000 demonstrators gathered throughout San Francisco, including the recently popular heirs to Eugene Debs, the Democratic Socialists of America, and MC Hammer who performed for thousands before City Hall.

The next Day’s protest in Berkeley was not without violence- as of press time Joey Gibson was last seen being pepper sprayed and chased by an enraged crowd of Black Bloc demonstrators into the protection of Berkeley Police.