Rams continue to show signs of progress; beat Contra Costa 11-8

By Julian Rodriguez

jrodr270@mail.ccsf.edu

MEN’S BASEBALL

The City College Rams win first road game defeating Contra Costa 11-8 on Feb. 15, with solid hitting all around and yet another strong outing by ace Daniel Walsh.

The Rams jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning when Bobby Chu singled in a run, followed by another hit by Jack Smith.

Despite Contra Costa tying the game back up, the Rams regained the lead, and wouldn’t look back.

Walsh threw a gem, going six strong innings, allowing one earned run while striking out 6 batters.

Jack Smith had himself a day at the plate, having three hits and three RBIs, one in the fifth to help put the Rams on top, a lead that they would not give up.

Despite a couple errors that would lead into runs, the Rams made the plays necessary to help get the first road victory of the season.

A week prior the Rams hosted Siskiyous college on Feb. 9, falling in a close 6-5 defeat. The next day the teams played a double-header, where the Rams returned the one run victory, tying the series 1-1, although the Siskiyous got the best of the Rams on the third game of the weekend.

Though the season hasn’t began the way the Rams would like (record 4-7), the boys are showing promising signs that indicate that the season could be turned around quickly.

Head Coach Mario Mendoza continues to encourage the boys, and believes that things will turn around for them, and turn the program into a winning program.

The Rams have been in every ball game that they have played in. Despite the rough record, the Rams are playing well defending home field, but are having a rough patch on the road.

On a good note, next four out of the five are going to be at home facing teams that they are familiar with, with aspirations to avenge some losses that were suffered earlier in the year.

The Rams next game is against Cañada Colts at home on Feb. 20, hoping to keep the momentum going and having the first 2+ game win streak of the year.