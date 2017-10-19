Rams continue to roll

By Patrick Cochran

Down 14-10 at halftime versus Butte, the Rams shut out their opponent in the 2nd half to win 37-14. With the win, the Rams have now won three straight games to improve to 3-2.

Butte scored first at the end of the 1st quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandt Hughes to wide receiver Brian Wright. After making the extra point Butte went up 7-0.

The Rams would score twice in the 2nd quarter. Early in the quarter running back Isaiah Floyd burst down the field all the way into the endzone for a 30-yard rushing touchdown.

Towards the end of the quarter the Rams would hit a 25-yard field goal by kicker Greg Thomas to temporarily give them a 10-7 lead.

Butte would retake the lead when Hughes threw for another 16-yard touchdown pass this time to receiver Jordan Kress with only :36 left in the half.

Trailing 14-10 at the start of the 3rd quarter the Rams played much better in the game’s final 30 minutes. The defense stopped the potent Butte offense from scoring again, while the offense played superb scoring three touchdowns and the special teams even added in a punt return touchdown.

The first score came at the end of the 3rd quarter when quarterback Zach Masoli sneaked his way into the endzone on a 1-yard touchdown run to cap off a 7 play, 68 yard drive.

Masoli also threw for two touchdowns in the 4th quarter. The first was a spectacular 78-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kevin Shaa. Masoli’s second touchdown was a 16-yard pass to receiver Leroy Elliott Jr.

Running back Isaiah Floyd was the standout performer for the Rams. Rushing for 243 yards on 26 carries with 1 touchdown and a run of 64-yards, Floyd decimated the Butte defense.

The Rams are now on a roll, winning the last three games in a row. After starting the season 0-2, the team is showing that it is definitely not to be forgotten about come playoff time. The Rams next game is at home at 1:00 pm on October 14 versus Diablo Valley.