Rams end in historic night: Coach Derek Lau’s 100th career win

By Peter J. Suter

suterjpeter@gmail.com

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

The City College women’s basketball team cap off the regular season in monumental fashion by gaining their 20th straight victory over Ohlone College and Coach Derek Lau’s 100th career game win.

It was a night were the entire Ram’s team came to play, contributing to Coach Lau’s extraordinary achievement.

Five Rams players scored in double digits including Caprice Taylor (10 points, 7 assists), Apollinia “Nia” Ilalio (10 points, 5 rebounds), Emini Hall (14 points, 7 rebounds), Gianni Duncan-Moseley (15 points, 2 steals), and Zakiya Willis (16 points, 12 rebounds).

The Rams racked up an astonishing 49 points and only allowed five points in the first half.

The Rams held the Renegades scoreless in the entire second quarter.

Even with a colossal lead, Coach Lau was determined to stay focus and playing sound basketball so that entering the playoffs the Rams would be playing on all cylinders.

“Being ahead that much in the first half enabled us to work on somethings in the second half to get us ready heading into the playoffs,” Coach Lau said.

The Renegades would try their best against the visibly superior Rams, ending the game 95-19.

After the game, Rams players, fans, family, and friends gathered around to celebrate Coach Lau’s 100th career win at City College.

It was a joyous occasion that had even– a usually modest and expressionless– Coach Lau, cracking a few smiles at the height of celebration.

When commenting on his remarkable achievement Coach Lau said, “It’s great and all, but we have bigger things we want to accomplish as a team (State Title).”

The Rams hope to carry this momentum into next week for the beginning of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) playoffs. The fourth seed Rams have a first round by play Foothills in the second round on Friday Feb. 23.

Depending on the Rams early playoff round results, the CCCAA State Title championship tournament will be held at Ventura college on March 8, 10-11.