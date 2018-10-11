Photo Stories Sports Water Sports 

Rams Water Polo fall short after physical match

Photos By Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman

 

City College and Los Positas are brought to discuss with referees the physicality of the match on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter/ The Guardsman
City College's Bianca Taylor (#4) positions herself to strike against Los Positas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter/ The Guardsman
Goalie Ella Maisano (#1) makes a diving block against Los Positas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter
Julia Lane (#6) watches as the ball scores for the Rams on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 against Los Positas. Photo by Peter J. Suter/ The Guardsman
