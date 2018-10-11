Photo Stories Sports Water Sports Rams Water Polo fall short after physical match October 3, 2018October 3, 2018 The Guardsman 0 Comment Bianca Taylor, CCSF, ccsf water polo, ccsf water sports, ccsf womens water polo, Ella Maisano, Julia Lane, los positas college, los positas college water polo, Peter J. Suter, water polo Photos By Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman City College and Los Positas are brought to discuss with referees the physicality of the match on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter/ The Guardsman City College’s Bianca Taylor (#4) positions herself to strike against Los Positas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter/ The Guardsman Goalie Ella Maisano (#1) makes a diving block against Los Positas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter Julia Lane (#6) watches as the ball scores for the Rams on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 against Los Positas. Photo by Peter J. Suter/ The Guardsmanrt after physical match