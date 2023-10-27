Rams Football Team Blows Out Delta Mustangs

There was never much doubt about who would win Saturday’s contest between the 1-4 Delta Community College Mustangs football team and the undefeated City College Rams. The Rams crushed the Mustangs, winning 64-3.

Maurice Taylor, whose son plays for Delta, summed up his expectations. “You never know. I don’t think Delta’s going to win. But it’s a nice day out here today. Beautiful view. Nice campus.You don’t see this kind of thing much in the Stockton area we’re from. We’ll give it our best.”

Before long, clouds moved in over George Rush Stadium and the Mustangs’ hope of an upset dimmed.

Dorian Hale’s touchdown pass to Hassan Mahasin started the rout.

Tyrei Washington’s 12-yard touchdown run and the point after gave the Rams a 14-point lead.

Then Jeremiah Crum scored on a 38-yard pass.

Daytuawn Pearson crossed the goal line on a 12-yard run.

Crum scored again on an 11-yard pass.

By the time the Mustangs kicked a 38-yard field goal near the end of the first half to avoid being skunked, the score was 35-3.

Pearson’s 5-yard touchdown run with the extra point in the third quarter put a win out of reach for the Mustangs, who now trailed 42-3. City College replaced Hale with backup quarterbacks Teddy Booras and Jack Miller.

Then the game got ugly.

With the Mustangs punting at the end of the third quarter, the Rams bumped into the kicker, drawing a 5-yard penalty and giving Delta a first down. But in the aftermath of the play the Mustangs committed a 15-yard personal foul. More seriously, a Delta player remained lying on the turf requiring a long delay while emergency personnel stabilized and carried him to an emergency vehicle.

When play resumed, the Mustangs’ drive quickly sputtered and they punted. Brandon Newton received the ball, unwisely without signaling for a fair catch. He was flattened with a ferocious hit by Isaiah Bryant and had to be assisted off the field by teammates. Both teams were assessed personal fouls on the play, and the game slowed as infractions proliferated and players taunted each other across the field.

Rams coach Jimmy Collins called a timeout and met with his players on the sideline.

Additional touchdown passes from Booras to Jeremiah Crum, Miller to Cam Johnson, a 39-yard touchdown run by Nathan Iskander, a 2-point conversion rush by Rocky Katoanga, and extra-point kicks by Joseph Oliveira completed the embarrassment of the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs.

Interviewed after the game, City College athletics director Harold Brown dismissed the friction as “healthy competition,” and said the medical attention to the injured Delta player was “what you have to do in these situations out of an abundance of caution.” He did not know the status of the player.

The lopsided score in City College’s first conference game leaves the team still perfect at 6-0 with a chance to match the 2021 Rams phenomenal 13-0 championship season.

There was also good news for players Max Rodarte and Tyrei Washington who reportedly received offers from Ohio University. Max’s father, attending the game, said, “It’s definitely great to have one in the bag.”

City Colleges’s next game will be a 7:00 p.m. kickoff at Laney College in Oakland on Friday, Oct. 20.