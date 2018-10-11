Rams roll over Modesto 49-16

By Patrick Cochran

Linebacker Anthony Porter put on an iron man performance during City College’s 49-16 win over Modesto Junior College. Porter was a playmaker for the Rams, ending the game with 2 ½ sacks, a forced fumble that was recovered for a defensive touchdown, and even punted the ball twice.

“Porter is just a baller,” head coach Jimmy Collins said. “He could be our place kicker, you can put him in any sort of athletic setting and he is going to be dominate.”

Porter, a sophomore who played at Mission High School, blew past the Modesto offensive line all game, constantly finding himself in the backfield.

“They put me in the right position to make a play,” Porter said. “I punted in high school, it’s just that we always had a solid punter, so I didn’t have to punt. It feels good to help my team anyways I can.”

While the Rams defense was able to bottle up the Modesto passing game, they found it much harder to contain the Pirate’s running back Devan Bass who had a monster game, running for 152 yards on 17 attempts and scoring both of the touchdowns for his team.

On offense the Rams cruised, totaling 443 yards on 68 plays. In his third game as the Rams starter, freshman quarterback Jack Newman looked poised and put up big numbers, completing 23-of-30 passes for 399 yards with five touchdown passes.

Head coach Jimmy Collins was happy with his team’s win despite some errors, including fumbling the ball twice, missing a field goal, and penalties that canceled out big plays.

“I have been saying this all year, if we can get out of our way and hold on to football and execute, we will be pretty good,” Jimmy Collins said. “This team is really young and they are growing exponentially every week. It is almost every play we are so much better than the play before. They want to be great and that is what it takes.”