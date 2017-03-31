Rams season ends  

By Robert Jalon

The Women’s and Men’s City College basketball teams were defeated 24 hours apart in the 2017 California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) playoffs- ending both their seasons.

The Lady Rams lost to Ventura 79-66 in the Elite Eight in what is their furthest advancement in the tournament in the program’s history. They would fall short of the title game cursed by bad shooting (25-for-75) on a night when they needed to be sharp to beat a top ranked Ventura team.

Conference MVP Gabrielle Vigil scored 13 points to go along with Destiny Kelly’s team high 17. City College ended the season with a 27-4 record.

Their male counterparts were also beaten 79-77 and failed to defend their state championship after San Diego City College erased a 10 point halftime deficit.

Sophomore Guard and Coast Conference-North Player of the Year, Zach Copeland, scored 28 points for the Rams. Sophomore Guard Amari Collins came off the bench to add another 15.

Besides Copeland’s player of the year honor, City College also had Eddie Stansberry named to 2016-17 California Community College Men’s Basketball Coaches Association’s (CCCMBCA) All-California First Team and Head Coach Justin Labaugh took home Coach of the year for Coast Conference-North. City College ended the season with a 29-3 record.