Rams shoutout De Anza 58-0

By Patrick Cochran

The Rams mopped up De Anza College, winning the game with the staggering score of 58-0. It was a complete team performance, with the offense, defense and special teams all playing excellent.

Backup quarterback Sean Duffy started the game, filling in for an injured Zach Masoli, and from the start looked comfortable under center. Barely five minutes into the game Duffy got his first touchdown pass of the game when he found receiver Kevin Fox Jr. open in the endzone.

The Ram’s defense would score the next two touchdowns. Safety Sean Brown would score the first one when he recovered a fumble and returned it 5-yards for a touchdown. Less than a minute later defensive backfield mate Bejour Wilson would pickoff De Anza quarterback Zachary Silva and return the ball 25-yards to put the Rams up 21-0.

Duffy threw for the next two touchdowns, first finding Fox Jr. open again for a 28-yard touchdown and then completing a 17-yard scoring pass to receiver Tyrese Mack. Duffy finished the afternoon 17 for 29 with yards and 3 touchdowns.

Kicker Greg Thomas would hit three straight field goals, for distances of 22, 37, and 30 yards, to put the Rams up 44-0.

The punt return unit had a standout moment towards the end of the game when safety Xavier James blocked the punt and cornerback Jairus Woodson recovered to get the touchdown.

The defense would get the final, and their third, touchdown of the game when linebacker Tarik Moore scooped up a fumbled ball and returned it 8-yards for the touchdown to set the game’s final score at 58-0.

The Rams next play Contra Costa College at home on November 11.