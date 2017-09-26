Rams lose to Siskiyous 20-14 in Overtime

By Patrick Cochran

A tough 20-14 overtime loss to the College of Siskiyous continued the Rams rough start to the season. The team is now 0-2 and needs to bounce back if the team wants to stay in playoff contention.

The team struggled in the 1st half. Siskiyous was able to keep the Rams out of the endzone and were able to score two touchdown themselves with the score 14-0 at halftime.

In the 2nd half the Rams were able to bounce back and tie up the game with two touchdowns. Running back Isaiah Floyd had a 9 yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter to complete a 8 play, 44 yard drive while quarterback Zach Masoli got a score on a 1 yard run to cap off a 6 play, 54 yard drive in the 4th quarter. With kicker Greg Thomas hitting both extra points the game was now tied heading into overtime.

In overtime Siskiyous got the ball first on the Rams 25 yard line. After a run play that ended up losing yards they ran a pass play with the Siskiyous quarterback Gage Ferguson finding wide receiver Tremayne Tolbert open for a 27 yard touchdown. The Rams star safety Joey Banks was able to block the extra point keeping the score at 20-14. As per college football overtime rules the Rams were given a chance to match Siskiyous points but were unsuccessful in that effort.

Despite the loss there were some bright spots for the Rams. Running back Isaiah Floyd had a superb performance rushing for 193 yards on 20 carries with 1 touchdown with one of his rushes gaining 65 yards. Safety Joey Banks kept up his dominating play with 9 tackles, one of them for a loss of 3 yards, and a blocked extra point.

Sitting at 2-0 now the Rams face a typically challenging American River next week at home at 1 pm.