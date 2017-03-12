CCSF Academic Senate seeking Executive Council nominations

By Bethaney Lee

Nominations for City College’s Executive Council for Academic Senate are now open. The Executive Council is comprised of City College faculty and responsible for a series of decisions relating to both academic and curriculum policies.

Membership is open to all faculty, including non-instructional faculty members and those of either full or part time work. Additionally to run participants must be nominated by three other faculty members.

According to “City Notes” sent out March 6 participants must “fill out the Petition for Nomination, have it signed by the three nominating faculty members, and return it to the Academic Senate Office, Conlan Hall room E-202 (Ocean campus mailbox E202).”

A 200 word statement is also encouraged if applying. “Candidate statements must be submitted electronically as MS Word files and should be emailed to senelect@ccsf.edu.”

Nominations are due on March 10, 2017.

The Executive Council meets on Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.