Don’t miss the ‘Show of Shows’

By Bethaney Lee

The Visual Media Design Department, in part with the City College Concert and Lecture Series, is presenting the 18th Annual Animation Show of Shows (AASS) on Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in Multi-Use Building Room 140.

Created in 1998 to showcase award-winning animated short films and inspire younger generations of animators, the 18th AASS has been organized by the founder of Acme Filmworks, Ron Diamond, and will feature 17 films focusing on various civil liberty themes. The show will also include a live stream question and answer session with Diamond.

Admission is free for all City College students and faculty, but potential guests are asked to respond via the Eventbrite page to register for a ticket.

The screening is to last 102 minutes and will feature the following films: