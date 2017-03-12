Speaker Persis Karim discussing Women Without Men: A Novel of Modern Iran

By Diana Chuong

The Director of Persian Studies Persis Karim from San Jose State University will be discussing the novel “Women Without Men: A novel of Modern Iran” in collaboration with IDST31 (Interdisciplinary Studies of Women in the Middle East) and SWANA (South West Asia and North Africa Studies) during their Artist and Activists Series. Written by Shahrnush Parsipur, the story tells of five Iranian women and their complex relationships with reality, sexuality, and each other. As they escape the rigid confinement of family and society, the women discover a female utopia in a garden outside of Tehran, Iran. A utopia where they imagine their future of living in a world without men.

The discussion will take place on Wednesday, March 8th from 11:30am-1:00pm in the Rosenberg Library room 305.