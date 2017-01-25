Sports 

Sports Awards

Men’s soccer team winners:

 

Jamal Bernardez — Defender of the Year Coast Conference

 

1st Team:

Gian Marco Zancanaro

Kanata Ishida

Christian Carranza

Bobakr Hussain

Jamal Bernardez

 

2nd team:

Chris Finlez

Tobi Oladapo

Jonathan Hernandez

David Salas

 

Football


California Footbal Conference All-League Team:

Easop Winston – Wideout
Namane Modiese – Running back (also named offensive player of the year)
Robert Valencia – Offensive lineman
Jean Eason – Offensive Lineman
Deante Fortenberry- Defensive Back
Chaz Briggs – Linebacker
Raymond Ellis – Defensive Lineman

 

Women’s volleyball award winners:

 

1st Team Coast-North Conference:

 

Kijana Best — Coast North conference MVP/ CCCAA All-state team

Jennifer Quarters-Styles– All NorCal region team

Isoke Springer

Pamela Dungo

Pepa Malleltulua

 

Female soccer award winners:

 

Jesse Bareilles – Coast Conference North Player of the Year / CCCAA All-Region and State teams.
Rebecca Killmartin – Coast Conference North Defender of the Year –
 Jeff Wilson – Coast-North Co-Coach of the Year

 Additionally the following players made all conference 1st, 2nd, and HM teams:

1st
Jesse Bareilles – Fwd
Rebecca Killmartin – Def
Daniela (Sarahi) Gutierrez – Fwd
Danielle Nicotera – Mid

2nd
Angelica Gonzalez – Mid
Shannon Garcia – Mid
Sydney Alvarado – Mid
Jocelyn Amable – GK

Honorable Mention
Jazzlene Hererra – Def
Olivia DelRosso – Fwd
Christy Jensen – Def

Women’s water polo team:

 

Honorable mentions by the All-Coast Conference Team:

 

Freshman Ashley Davis (led this year’s team)

Amelia Hobbs

Paola Diaz

