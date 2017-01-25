Sports Awards

Men’s soccer team winners:

Jamal Bernardez — Defender of the Year Coast Conference

1st Team:

Gian Marco Zancanaro

Kanata Ishida

Christian Carranza

Bobakr Hussain

Jamal Bernardez

2nd team:

Chris Finlez

Tobi Oladapo

Jonathan Hernandez

David Salas

Football



California Footbal Conference All-League Team:

Easop Winston – Wideout

Namane Modiese – Running back (also named offensive player of the year)

Robert Valencia – Offensive lineman

Jean Eason – Offensive Lineman

Deante Fortenberry- Defensive Back

Chaz Briggs – Linebacker

Raymond Ellis – Defensive Lineman

Women’s volleyball award winners:

1st Team Coast-North Conference:

Kijana Best — Coast North conference MVP/ CCCAA All-state team

Jennifer Quarters-Styles– All NorCal region team

Isoke Springer

Pamela Dungo

Pepa Malleltulua

Female soccer award winners:

Jesse Bareilles – Coast Conference North Player of the Year / CCCAA All-Region and State teams.

Rebecca Killmartin – Coast Conference North Defender of the Year –

Jeff Wilson – Coast-North Co-Coach of the Year



Additionally the following players made all conference 1st, 2nd, and HM teams:



1st

Jesse Bareilles – Fwd

Rebecca Killmartin – Def

Daniela (Sarahi) Gutierrez – Fwd

Danielle Nicotera – Mid



2nd

Angelica Gonzalez – Mid

Shannon Garcia – Mid

Sydney Alvarado – Mid

Jocelyn Amable – GK



Honorable Mention

Jazzlene Hererra – Def

Olivia DelRosso – Fwd

Christy Jensen – Def

Women’s water polo team:

Honorable mentions by the All-Coast Conference Team:

Freshman Ashley Davis (led this year’s team)

Amelia Hobbs

Paola Diaz