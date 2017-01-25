Sports Awards
Men’s soccer team winners:
Jamal Bernardez — Defender of the Year Coast Conference
1st Team:
Gian Marco Zancanaro
Kanata Ishida
Christian Carranza
Bobakr Hussain
Jamal Bernardez
2nd team:
Chris Finlez
Tobi Oladapo
Jonathan Hernandez
David Salas
Football
California Footbal Conference All-League Team:
Easop Winston – Wideout
Namane Modiese – Running back (also named offensive player of the year)
Robert Valencia – Offensive lineman
Jean Eason – Offensive Lineman
Deante Fortenberry- Defensive Back
Chaz Briggs – Linebacker
Raymond Ellis – Defensive Lineman
Women’s volleyball award winners:
1st Team Coast-North Conference:
Kijana Best — Coast North conference MVP/ CCCAA All-state team
Jennifer Quarters-Styles– All NorCal region team
Isoke Springer
Pamela Dungo
Pepa Malleltulua
Female soccer award winners:
Jesse Bareilles – Coast Conference North Player of the Year / CCCAA All-Region and State teams.
Rebecca Killmartin – Coast Conference North Defender of the Year –
Jeff Wilson – Coast-North Co-Coach of the Year
Additionally the following players made all conference 1st, 2nd, and HM teams:
1st
Jesse Bareilles – Fwd
Rebecca Killmartin – Def
Daniela (Sarahi) Gutierrez – Fwd
Danielle Nicotera – Mid
2nd
Angelica Gonzalez – Mid
Shannon Garcia – Mid
Sydney Alvarado – Mid
Jocelyn Amable – GK
Honorable Mention
Jazzlene Hererra – Def
Olivia DelRosso – Fwd
Christy Jensen – Def
Women’s water polo team:
Honorable mentions by the All-Coast Conference Team:
Freshman Ashley Davis (led this year’s team)
Amelia Hobbs
Paola Diaz