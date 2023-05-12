Spring Social May 11!

You are cordially invited to join us for the FACA Spring Social on Thursday May 11 from 4:30 – 5:30 in the foyer of Visual Arts. This is a great opportunity to network with fellow faculty and staff, enjoy delicious food catered by Culinary, and appreciate the artistic talents of our students. You will also get to see the work of VMD, Photo, and Journalism departments, as well as listen to music performances from Madeline’s Guitar Ensemble and BEMA. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the end of the semester with your colleagues and friends. We hope to see you there!