The Guardsman Fall 2016 Staff
Editor-in-Chief
Teddy Luther
News Editor
Cassie Ordonio
Photo Editor
Franchon Smith
Copy Editors
David Horowitz
Nancy Chan
Cynthia Collins
Culture Editor
Bethaney Lee
Sports Editor
Dakari Thomas
Opinion Editor
Nancy Chan
Design Director
James Fanucchi
Online Editor
Shannon Cole
Advertising Manager
Cara Stucker
Design and Layout
James Fanucchi
Social Media Director
Shannon Cole
Staff Writers
Kyle Honea
Abdul-Latif Islam
Robert Jalon
John Ortilla
Adina Pernell
Gabriela Reni
Staff Photographers
Izar Decleto
John Ortilla
Gabriela Reni
Illustrator
Auryana Rodriguez
Faculty Advisor
Juan Gonzales
The Guardsman
50 Phelan Ave, Bungalow 615 (Box V-67)
San Francisco, CA 94112
Tel: (415) 239-3446
Fax: (415) 239-3884
