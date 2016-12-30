Staff

The Guardsman Fall 2016 Staff

Editor-in-Chief

Teddy Luther

News Editor

Cassie Ordonio

Photo Editor

Franchon Smith

Copy Editors

David Horowitz
Nancy Chan
Cynthia Collins

Culture Editor

Bethaney Lee

Sports Editor

Dakari Thomas

Opinion Editor

Nancy Chan

Design Director

James Fanucchi

Online Editor

Shannon Cole

Advertising Manager

Cara Stucker

Design and Layout

James Fanucchi

Social Media Director

Shannon Cole

Staff Writers

Kyle Honea
Abdul-Latif Islam
Robert Jalon
John Ortilla
Adina Pernell
Gabriela Reni

Staff Photographers

Izar Decleto
John Ortilla
Gabriela Reni

Illustrator

Auryana Rodriguez

Faculty Advisor

Juan Gonzales

The Guardsman
50 Phelan Ave, Bungalow 615 (Box V-67)
San Francisco, CA 94112
Tel: (415) 239-3446
Fax: (415) 239-3884

