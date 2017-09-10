Community college grads become 4-year grads

By Quip Johnson

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center completed a new report which states 41 percent of community college graduates with no previous degree or certificate went on to earn a bachelor’s degree within the next six years.

According to Inside Higher Ed, the center studied 575,067 community college graduates from 2011. About 65 percent were enrolled in four-year universities within that same 6-year timeframe. Graduates age 20 and younger were the most likely to obtain their degrees, with a 62 percent success rate.