Student Outreach is looking for more people to join in the fun and help represent CCSF at this year’s San Francisco PRIDE Parade!

Options available for participation include:

Walking marching along side the bus

Riding the bus

Walking with the CCSF banner

Wheel monitor for bus,

Wheel monitor for vehicle

See flyer below and Sign up at this link -> https://signup.com/go/VBUdSLp