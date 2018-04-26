Technology Sucks

Special to The Guardsman

By Deanna Murillo

Technology is one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Being able to access information in the masses at any given time is profound. It has not only improved everyday life by providing limitless information almost instantly, but has also allowed for individuals to learn vast amounts on any subject. What used to take days or months of gathering and researching information has been cut down to just a fraction of that.

That being said, the negative effects of technology have recently been brought to light leading to a series of conversations on whether or not technology may be a potential detriment to mankind. Negative effects such as device or online addiction, obsessive gaming, and nonstop social-media use have led to many wondering if technology has created a systemic issue.

As time progresses and technology advances, new innovations seem to be created in order for humans to cut out timely tasks which could eventually end up reducing basic knowledge and skills. In other words, highlighting society’s codependency with technology to the point where it is decreasing human intelligence.

Even in grade school we are taught that in order to fully comprehend an objective or have a clear understanding, memorization is vital. For instance, repetition is a form of memorization learned early on, but its basic function is being able to go over it time and time again until it is fully understood. Being able to hold something tangible that has been written down in order to be read and reversed, is another way of being able to memorize different concepts or ideas.

But with the use of technology, individuals may feel that they don’t need to remember certain information relying solely on the use of technology. I believe this can only hinder us, for if we do not feel the need to memorize or comprehend useful information then that would put the human race at risk of being superior.

Recently, a startup came out with a a universal translator which allows individuals who speak different languages to converse with one another through this advancement. While I agree that this device would be useful in particular situations, I also wonder if it could be another tool that would discourage learning.

As we become more attune with our devices, we gain complete dependency on them as well. Certain technical applications, such as Google Maps, supply directions to different locations making it easier to navigate geographically. However, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t learn, recognize, and become familiar with our surroundings.

But this trend of dependency and reliance on technology only seems to be growing. Basic level math competency requirements have gone down in grade schools due to a lack of interest or use of hand held calculators. Digital recording and electronic note taking have been high in favor on campuses which cut down on time spent on writing and penmanship skills. We have integrated technology so immensely into day to day life that we have cut out the smallest task or skill that uses simple brain power.

It would be an understatement to say technology hasn’t brought many beneficial factors. It has pushed boundaries and limits that used to be deemed impossible. It has simplified life with applications increasing time for leisure activities.

The need to innovate age old techniques is at an all-time high with a constant incentive to fund the newest invention. But at the same time, as technology progresses society is only becoming increasingly dependent on it.

With the trend of using a number of different applications, platforms, or devices we have seemed to solely rely on technology. Typical everyday tasks that used to require simple brain power have been diminished, leading to a reduction in skills and intelligence.

Ultimately, if humans do not withdraw from technology, we could eventually be overcome by technology.