Rams suffer tough loss against San Mateo

By Patrick Cochran

The Rams lost 42-31 on October 28 against a tough San Mateo team. Leading 20-14 at halftime, The Rams were unable to stop the juggernaut San Mateo offense in the second half.

Playing at home, the Rams took an early lead in the game when quarterback Zach Masoli tore through the defense to get a 31-yard rushing touchdown midway through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs would respond minutes later with their own touchdown. Quarterback Miles Kendrick threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to receiver Edmund Polataivao.

Rams star running Isaiah Floyd dominated the second quarter. First he rushed for 16-yard touchdown and at the end of the half he caught a 9-yard touchdown reception from Masoli.

San Mateo scored a touchdown in between the Floyd touchdowns so going into the half the Ram led 20-14.

The Rams scored the first points of the second half when kicker Greg Thomas nailed a 32-yard field goal. Unfortunately for the Rams it would be their last points until the final minutes of the game.

San Mateo’s offense dominated in the second half scoring 28 unanswered points. Quarterback Miles Kendrick threw two touchdown passes, both of them to receiver Rajae Johnson. Bulldog’s running back Cameron Taylor scored his second touchdown of the day on a 27-yard rush while their defense got in the action when linebacker Dorrzel Hicks returned a fumble 30-yards for a touchdown.

The Rams ended the game with some dignity after Masoli snuck into the endzone on a 1-yard sneak to cap off a 7 play, 64-yard drive in the final minutes of the game.

Masoli threw for 294 yards, completing 23 out of 37 passes with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Floyd had another monster game, rushing for a 177 yards on 29 attempts with 1 rushing touchdown, along with 3 catches for 18 yards and 1 receiving touchdown.

The Rams are now 5-3 and play De Anza College on Saturday November 4 at 1 pm at De Anza.