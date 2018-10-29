Trump vs the Media
Trump Vs The Media
Poll
The Guardsman, with the help of students in the News Writing & Reporting class, conducted a poll of 100 City College students during the week of Sept. 24 to gauge their reaction to President Donald Trump’s ongoing attacks on the nation’s media. Here are the results:
Do you agree with President Trump’s opinions about the nation’s media?
Yes = 13 (13%)
No = 74 (74%)
No Opinion = 13 (13%)
Do you believe President Trump may try to limit the media in any way?
Yes = 36 (36%)
No = 34 (34%)
No Opinion = 30 (30%)
Is a free and independent media a key element in a democratic society?
Yes = 82 (82%)
No = 3 (3%)
No Opinion = 15 (15%)
Do you believe that President Trump’s viewpoints about the media poses a threat to the First Amendment?
Yes = 69 (69%)
No = 13 (13%)
No Opinion = 18 (18%)