Trump Vs The Media

Poll

The Guardsman, with the help of students in the News Writing & Reporting class, conducted a poll of 100 City College students during the week of Sept. 24 to gauge their reaction to President Donald Trump’s ongoing attacks on the nation’s media. Here are the results:

Do you agree with President Trump’s opinions about the nation’s media?

Yes = 13 (13%)

No = 74 (74%)

No Opinion = 13 (13%)

Do you believe President Trump may try to limit the media in any way?

Yes = 36 (36%)

No = 34 (34%)

No Opinion = 30 (30%)

Is a free and independent media a key element in a democratic society?

Yes = 82 (82%)

No = 3 (3%)

No Opinion = 15 (15%)

Do you believe that President Trump’s viewpoints about the media poses a threat to the First Amendment?

Yes = 69 (69%)

No = 13 (13%)

No Opinion = 18 (18%)