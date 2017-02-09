DeleteUber trends after company’s tweet

By Nigel Flores

Uber’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, recently announced a strong disapproval of President Donald Trump’s travel ban affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Kalanick, an adviser on Trump’s economic council, tweeted the travel ban was “against everything Uber stands for.”

As a result of a strike called for by the New York City Taxi Workers Alliance, Uber tweeted, “surge pricing has been turned off at #JFK Airport. This may result in longer wait times. Please be patient.”

The company essentially lowered the cost of fare that afternoon, in which the strike occurred from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shortly after, Uber took heat on social media where trending messages began to read, “#DeleteUber.”

“We’re sorry for any confusion about our earlier tweet — it was not meant to break up any strike,” the statement read. “We wanted people to know they could use Uber to get to and from JFK at normal prices, especially tonight,” Uber tweeted the next day.

Kalanick has since voiced his support of working with Trump, and has also said via his Facebook that the company is working to identify drivers who could be affected by the new policy.

As of Feb. 2, Kalanick has since stepped down from his post as a member of Trump’s economic advisory council.