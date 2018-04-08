Student clubs come together for Unity Day

CAMPUS LIFE

By Janeth Sanchez

jjrsanchex444@gmail.com

Around 30 student clubs gathered at the Amphitheater to celebrate the Spring City College Unity Day on Mar. 7, 2018.

Unity Day, which is hosted every semester and organized by the Inter-Club-Council, is an event that intends to inform and engage students about the different clubs, programs and resources available for them on campus.

“City College is a stepping zone where people don’t get involved as much as UCs, and the thing that helps students communicate with each other outside of class is through clubs,” Student Trustee Bouthaina Belayadi said.

“Unity Day is our version of the super bowl,” Associated Students President Tameen Tuakhi said. “It’s the idea of uniting people in a whole area, like a community.”

Tuakhi, who will be transferring to Cal State East Bay next semester, wished staff members and teachers were more eager to spread the word about this event.

“City College always talks about ‘students first.’ Well, it would be easier to get more students there if teachers were pitching Unity Day at the end of their classes,” he said.

“We got approximately 30 new interested students on our mailing list,” said Claudia Liu, chapter president of the Alpha Beta Gamma group.

The group, which is also an honor society, helps self-driven students to transfer on time to the institution of their choice. On Mar. 22, they will be offering a transfer workshop at the MUB 188 in partnership with the Transfer Center.

“Events like this allow us to let students know that we are here to help them transfer,” Liu said.

“I think this event is important because it tells students, ‘whatever your interest is, there’s a place for you here at CCSF,’” said Sara Muniz, president of the poetry club.

The clubs used creative tactics to attract students to their tables. The engineering club, for instance, gave away cotton candy while students asked them for their club information.

The Mindfulness Meditation Club let students relax with the sounds of a Tibetan bowl, and the Alpha Beta Gamma group asked students to write their academic goals on a chalkboard and then took their photo and shared it on Facebook.

Students who visited different club tables and collected signatures from three of the representatives received a meal ticket to claim a bowl of teriyaki chicken, popcorn chicken or a vegetarian option.

The organization of the tables allowed students to navigate the area and find out what was going on instead of just passing through.

“During this event, we definitely got more people aware of the student council and community involvement,” Tuakhi said. “I hope the next generation of students gets inspired to make a difference.”