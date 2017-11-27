Ram’s crush Butte 3-0

By Patrick Cochran

The City College women’s soccer team started off their playoff run with a 3-0 drubbing of Butte College.

Controlling the tempo of the game from the get-go, the Rams scored their first goal 23 minutes into the game. Midfielder, Angelica Gonzalez, broke through the defense for the score and fellow midfielder, Ileana Mercado, got the assist.

The Ram’s defense protected the net, allowing only four shots on goal all game. Goalie, Michelle Gonzalez, saved all four.

The offense would remain quiet until the game’s last eight minutes when they suddenly came alive, scoring two goals.

Gonzalez would get her second goal of the game at the 82 minute mark on an unassisted goal. Gonzalez weaved her way through the defense on her way for the score.

The final goal came in the game’s last minute. After helping out on the team’s first goal, Mercado would get one of her own in the final seconds to put the game’s final score at 3-0. Forward, Sofia Jones, helped out on the assist.