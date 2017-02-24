Vision Zero to eliminate traffic deaths in San Francisco by 2015

By Elena Stuart

San Francisco has the worst road conditions in the nation SF Weekly reported on Jan. 23, 2017. The article “Crash City: S.F. Officially Has the Worst Streets” by Nuala Sawyer claims San Francisco to have the worst “road surfaces for any city in the nation with a population of more than 500,000 people.” Sawyer provides data that claims 71 percent of San Francisco and Oakland streets are in poor condition.

According to Sawyer, most Oakland and San Francisco drivers yearly car repair costs an average of $978 which may be due to the city’s lack of road repair. Although at a relatively slow pace, the city is implementing the program to bring San Francisco streets up to the national average.

In conjunction with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) took up the Vision Zero policy. Information provided on the SFMTA’s website states that Vision Zero’s goals are to “reduce severe and fatal injury inequities across neighborhoods, transportation modes and populations” as well as the elimination of traffic deaths in San Francisco by 2024.



For more information on Vision Zero visit visionzerosf.org.