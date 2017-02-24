City College celebrates Women’s History Month

By Elena Stuart

In 1981 a national celebration was proclaimed to begin the week beginning March 7, 1982 called “Women’s History Week.” This was the origin of Women’s History Month and tribute to the generations of women whose commitment and work has been invaluable to society.

Congress designated the month of March 1987 as “Women’s History Month” in 1987 petition by the National Women’s History Project. Between 1988 and 1994 Congress worked to proclaim March of each year to be Women’s History Month. Since 1995 American presidents have issued a series of annual proclamations designating the month of March as “Women’s History Month.”



To honor Women’s History Month City College has many activities available for its students. These activities were made possible by the College as well as co-sponsors including the Department of Women’s Studies, Project SURVIVE, Women’s Resource Center, Interdisciplinary Studies, LGBT Studies, Diversity Collaborative and by the $5 Student Activity Fee.