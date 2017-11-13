Women’s soccer team sees victory at De Anza

By Patrick Cochran

The Ram’s women soccer team drubbed De Anza in their 3-0 victory on November 2. Dominating from the start, the Rams played an excellent on both offense and defense.

Striking early, the Rams scored their first goal 5:30 into the match. Sofia Jones got the goal with Danielle Nicotera on the assist.

Jones was instrumental in the Ram’s next goal, which they got 18:40 into the match when Jones found Angelica Gonzalez open for the goal to put the Rams up 2-0.

Gonzalez would score the Ram’s last goal 55 minutes into the match with Ileana Mercado helping out on the assist.

Head coach Jeff Wilson split time in net with both Michelle Gonzalez and Destiny Perez playing one half each. Both Gonzalez and Perez had two saves while being shot on twice.The Rams are now 12-2-2 overall and 1-1-2 in the Coast-North Conference.