News Women’s Swim Team season opener is a splash February 7, 2018 The Guardsman 0 Comment City College women’s swimmer Volha Kozel glides with powerful strokes into 1st place in the Women’s 100 Yard butterfly on Feb. 2, 2018. Photo by Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman. City College women’s swimmer Keelin Alspaugh dives in off the block to start the Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle on Feb. 2, 2018. Photo by Janeth R. Sanchez/The Guardsman. City College women’s swimmer Sophia Greco (right) mounts the starting block along side Hana Wong (left) from College of San Mateo seconds before the Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle on Feb. 2, 2018. She placed 1st in the heat with a new best time at 5:41.14, shaving more than a second off her previous time. Photo by Peter J. Suter/The Guardsman.