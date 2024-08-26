City College Encourages On-Campus Employment to Help Students Succeed

By Rae Daniels-Henderson

rdanie16@mail.ccsf.edu

The Office of (On-Campus) Student Employment (OSE) is one of the many resources helping City College students to succeed. From eligibility requirements to completing hiring paperwork, OSE provides full assistance to aspiring on-campus student employers.

Having placed over 400 students in various fields such as tutoring, computer data entry, office assistant, and even recycling just last year, the OSE is fulfilling their mission to “implement on-campus student employment as an educational experience, which will contribute to our student’s professional and personal maturity.”

Since its opening, the office has seen an increase in enrollment every year, which has garnered the employment of a student in the office to help process applications, increased in-person and virtual hours this semester, and utilized Dynamic Forms to help accelerate the paperwork process.

Even though on-campus student employment has grown, Guardsman reporters found that many students are still unaware of this resource that is readily available for them.

“I didn’t know the opportunity was there, but I would be interested in participating after hearing the pay start is $18.67,” Alex Liao, first time City College student, said.

There are more open jobs than there are students applying, according to Janel Hadden, Research Assistant of the Cooperative Work Experience.

Three types of on campus student employment are offered at City College: Grants/Labs Aides, CalWORKS, and Federal Work Study, each with different eligibility requirements.

Grants/Lab Aides is open to all students who meet the minimum unit enrollment of six units and passing 2.0 GPA requirement. Even student workers who are not eligible for CalWORKS or Federal Work Study may qualify for this program. CalWORKs is different as it is a state-funded program designed to assist parenting students in earning cash while learning important job skills through on-campus opportunities. Participants of this particular program also do not need financial aid eligibility to participate. Federal Work Study, on the other hand, is a federal program that requires financial need, helping students with the cost of their education through part-time work. Although there is a different criteria for each program, all three require a Tuberculosis (TB) clearance.

To get more in-depth information about City College’s student employment opportunities, the handbook can be found at ccsf.edu under “Paying for College.” After students determine which program best suits their needs, the next steps would be to go to myRAM via Web4 and complete the Student Hiring Eligibility Process (SHEP). On-campus job listings can also be found through ramid.ccsf.edu via “Student Jobs” on the Office of Student Employment web page.

Students can also go in person to speak to the Student Employment Office located on the Ocean Campus’ Multi-Use Building (MUB)’s Room 260, to the right of the Financial Aid Office. In-Person (Walk-In) hours are on Tuesdays at the MUB 260 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fall 2024 virtual counter hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., while out for lunch everyday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment at the Virtual Counter, find the link and schedule times on the Office of (On-Campus) Student Employment page of the ccsf.edu website.

“I’m interested in seeking employment through OSE because I’m looking for office jobs and flexible hours because of my classes,” Brandon Humphrey, City College student, said.