Investigation Into Body Found on Ocean Campus Continues

By Danny Meeks

meeks5@mail.ccsf.edu

The identity of a man found dead on City College’s Ocean Campus on Wednesday morning, July 31, remains a mystery.

Campus police allegedly discovered the body in a cluster of bushes and trees at the intersection of Cloud Circle and Marston Ave between the Visual Media Building and Batmale Hall. Ingleside Station SFPD arrived at approximately 10:16 am. Paramedics declared the man deceased, and the Office of Chief Medical Examiner opened an investigation.

The grim discovery occurred on an otherwise empty campus during summer break.

Nearly two weeks after the body was located, the SFPD investigation has revealed no evidence of foul play. Questions regarding their identity, including whether or not the deceased was a student, remain unanswered.

“There is no imminent threat of harm to any member of our campus community resulting from this unfortunate incident,” Interim Chancellor Mitchell Bailey said.

At this time, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has provided no further information on the identity of the body or the cause of death, and the investigation continues.

SFPD encourages anyone with information to call 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.