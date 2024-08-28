Have Your Say: What is the Biggest Concern You Have Today About the U.S.?

By Franchon Smith

Joseph

Molecular Biology

“My biggest concern for the US is the worsening of material conditions for the working class.”

Hing Potter

Assistant Director of Student Services for the Student Life and Leadership Department

“The harmful and hateful – the rhetoric that’s going around causing divisiveness within our country, really hindering progress and, you know, things from moving forward.”

Jing Jing Xu

Photography

“There’s nothing I’m concerned about the United States because I’m just a foreigner, I have no green card or citizenship, I just study for one or two years and I’ll move back to my country.”

Vivian Peng

Nursing

“My number one concern with the U.S. right now is their lack of concern for Palestine and how there’s basically a genocide happening but it seems like we’re more concerned with the presidential election and Trump rather than Palestine.”

Jacob C. Morris

Employee with Recycle Department

“My concern for the United States is that we start to come together as a people and just remember that Americans are a very diverse group of people and that, although we might have differences, we have more similarities than differences.”