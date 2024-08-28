With A Nod to the Team’s Potential, Rams Women’s Soccer Head Coach Jeff Wilson “Battle Tests” His 2024 Roster to Start the Season

By Kyra Young

Clad in glossy black training jerseys with a bold red “City” sprawled across the front, the women’s soccer team hit the campus turf for a light training session a day before their scrimmage versus Southern Minnesota State University.

In his eighth season leading the team, Head Coach Jeff Wilson would argue this year’s squad is coming into the season strong.

“Every player has a part in our team success – it’s the team philosophy we’ve embraced since I’ve become the coach, and this is by far the deepest roster we’ve ever had in regards to talent,” Wilson said. More than half the roster is composed of returning players from an impressive 2023 season, providing a solid foundation for the incoming first-years.

The Rams closed last fall with an overall record of 15-6-2 and walked away with an impressive heft of honors by the Coast Conference North Division and Northern California Regional. Among those players of recognition is sophomore Arpan Bahia, a central defender, honored as the Defensive Player of the Year and selected to both the All-State and Cal North All-Region team.

Sophomore Amaya Jarzombek, a midfielder and forward, returns after earning the Coast Conference North Division Offensive Player of the Year and selection for the Cal North All-Region team. Alongside her returns sophomore Paige Pineda Aliamus, a forward, who earned the recognition of Freshman Player of the Year last fall.

Wilson gave special mention to last fall’s goalkeeper Paolina Molina, who tore her ACL over the summer and therefore will not participate this season. However, top recruit Bailey Perales, an incoming freshman from Washington High School in Fremont, California, will provide hands in the net this season, as well as Vira Motuapuaka from El Camino High School in South San Francisco.

Four captains will lead the squad through their journey, including Bahia, Pineda Aliamus, returning sophomore midfielder Naré Avetian and Nadia Barron Santiago, a sophomore transfer from Las Positas College in Livermore, California.

As for the new players, Wilson highlighted a few top-notch additions like freshman Rhiana Gardon, a midfielder and defender from Hillsdale High School in San Mateo, Calif.;, freshman Kendall Carr, an outside back from Clovis High School in Clovis, Calif. and freshman Sydney Grundland Lanuza, a central midfielder from Washington High School in San Francisco.

Heading into the season, Wilson ramped up the non-league schedule in preparation for the challenges that lie ahead.

“My philosophy is to get them battle tested early. You might get some results you don’t necessarily want but you know your team’s getting better – and that’s the same approach for this year. We have an even tougher schedule than we did last year,” Wilson said, giving mention to the talent of Las Positas College and Hartnell College in Salinas, California.

“We’re looking to dominate in our league. Our preseason schedule and our non-league schedule are the most difficult they’ve ever been,” Wilson said. “We’ll start off the season with two scrimmages against four-year, division two schools, and then head down to Los Angeles and open up with two of southern California’s favorites.”

Said scrimmages will consist of Thursday’s match versus visiting Southern Minnesota State in Salinas, Calif., followed by a local scrimmage on Monday versus San Francisco State University. Wilson hopes the scrimmages will serve not only as tests for the team’s ability to adapt to the competition, but also as an example of the team’s potential.

“We’re all working toward a common goal, and that’s going to be the philosophy for us as well this season. This is probably the best team chemistry I’ve seen, the camaraderie is really, really good,” Wilson said. “And by depth in the roster, we’re talking depth of talent, depth of position to where we can make changes and work together to find a good mix and keep people healthy.”

For team captains Bahia and Avetian, one of the biggest focuses for the early season has been building team connection and a sense of confidence with each other.

“We have a good amount of skill level, now it’s just a matter of chemistry,” Avetian said. “The scrimmages help us come together and see how we function together to move into the future.”

Bahia agreed. “I think we have the skill, we have the IQ – we have everything we need. It’s more about putting it all together and making it work on the field – building that connection with each other and holding it under pressure.”

For Avetian, coming back to play after ACL surgery and a long year of rehab, a strong cohesive mindset is everything for team success.

“I think it’s easy for new players to hold back and not be completely themselves. In order for us to be a whole team, everyone needs to be themselves and play with confidence, I think that’s really important,” Avetian said. “If you’re holding back, you’re holding the whole team back… I want everyone to feel open and be themselves. I feel like being on the same page makes a huge difference on and off the field.”