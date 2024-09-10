The 2024 Presidential Election; Joe Biden Drops Out and Kamala Harris Becomes the  De Facto Nominee

By Gabrielle Chagniot

gchiagniot@theguardsman.com

Until July 21, 2024, Joe Biden was the Democratic Party’s nominee for President of the United States, and the first president in history not to seek re-election after already securing the nomination.

Biden made the right decision not to run for a second term. He has slowed down significantly during what is now his last year in office.

This was apparent during his debate with his opponent, when he was unable to find words to express his views. What also may have played a factor in his decision not to seek re-election was his COVID diagnosis in July, from which he had been recovering.

This may have contributed to his decision to wisely “pass the torch to the next generation.”

Now that he has dropped out, his Vice President, Kamala Harris, has clinched the party’s nomination and soared to the top of the ticket. As the first African American and Asian American woman seeking the presidency, she is truly a groundbreaking, history-making candidate, whether she loses or, more especially, if she wins.

Harris seems more history-making than Barack Obama, because although Obama is the first Black president, he was nonetheless the 44th man to be elected. Harris would become the first woman and the second non-caucasian person to become president.

Anna Massoglia and Jimmy Cloutier, authors of the article “Kamala Harris drives record fundraising after Biden drops out”, stated, “Within 36 hours of Biden’s announcement (to drop out of the presidential race), Harris raised more than $100 million, according to her campaign, including $81 million in the first 24 hours.” This is more money than Biden had raised in 15 months.

Harris has revitalized the party and brought fresh new energy to its members, who may have been feeling disinterested, uninspired, and unhappy with Biden as the nominee.