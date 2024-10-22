Acclaimed Photographer Reveals the Dark Side of Philippine Prisons

By Juliana Parente

parente.juliana@gmail.com



When Rick Rocamora left the Philippines in 1972, he didn’t have a camera with him or any plans to work as a photographer. Like many other Filipinos, he fled the country, fearing the impacts of martial law declared by President Ferdinand Marcos, which allowed detentions without trial or charges. Little did he know that injustices against the incarcerated population would become a significant part of his work as an award-winning photographer in the future.



The exhibit Bursting at the Seams – inside Philippine Detention Centers features 16 black-and-white photographs portraying the conditions faced by men and women in overcrowded detention centers across the country. “I visited several facilities between 2011 and 2016 and even spent nights in jail to ensure I could capture all possible variations of mood, light, and environment,” said Rocamora about the show being featured for the first time in the United States.

Aware of the suffering of the incarcerated population, the Supreme Court of the Philippines started looking for volunteers to document the reality of many detention centers across the country. The efforts would be part of a bigger plan to promote judicial reform programs prioritizing human rights.

Rocamora was the photographer selected to do the job.



According to Juan Gonzales, City College’s Journalism Department Chair, the exhibit’s opening night on Wednesday, Sept. 25, attracted more than 60 visitors. Members of both City College and Filipino communities attended the event.

They had the opportunity to hear Rocamora speak in person about the challenges of documenting so many human rights transgressions, using just his lens and natural light: he doesn’t use resources like zoom or flash to make his photos. “It’s illegal to have inmates in isolation, but they do it anyway,” explained Rocamora, pointing to a photo of a young man behind bars by himself.



“I am from the Philippines, and I was arrested in 1978. A catholic bishop bailed me out. The prison system there ignores everything about our human nature, and these photos perfectly capture the prisoner’s emotions,” said Daz Lamparas, a retired union leader.





Many of the individuals Rocamora photographed for this project were still waiting for a trial. They’re caught in a system with controversial rules, held as suspects of crimes they may or may not have committed. “It’s not uncommon to find cases where, even if convicted, the person walks free only after receiving their sentence. The time they spend waiting for that sentence far exceeds the punishment itself,” Rocamora said.

“What I see in these images, in conjugation with situations I can’t help imagining, like weather-related discomforts or feelings of despair, make me question how it’s possible to tolerate such abuses,” said Ingrid Evans, a local resident who attended the opening with her sister, a City College student. “Everyone who cares about justice and basic human needs must see this exhibit.”



Bursting at the Seams, a solo exhibit by Rick Rocamora

Front Page Gallery – Free admission

CCSF Journalism Department

50 Frida Kahlo Way, Bungalow 615

(below George M. Rush Stadium)

Hours: Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Contact: (415) 517-4426/ acciongonzo@gmail.com