Unity Day Event Brings Together 30+ of City College’s Student-Led Clubs and Resource Centers to Ram Plaza 

By Kyra Young and Gabrielle Chagniot

kyrajyoung@gmail.com, gchagniot@theguardsman.com

The Associated Students Council (ASCO) hosted its biannual Unity Day event in Ram Plaza on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 25. The event encouraged new and returning students to familiarize themselves with the many student-led clubs, resource centers and services that City College offers.

Tiffany Liao, Vice President of Finance for the ASCO, mentioned that Unity Day is one of her favorite events that the council organizes. “It’s a great way for students to start the year and have a little fun while learning about other clubs and available services,” said Liao.

Some 30 campus groups came to represent themselves for the afternoon, their bright red tables lining the plaza accompanied by each club’s representatives ready to engage with inquiring students.

Scattered across tabletops were a myriad of takeaways – informational flyers, QR-code scanners, sign-up sheets, baked goods, beverages and stickers. Several food trucks made an appearance throughout the day, including the Mister Softee ice cream truck, whose employee, Nick T., had a busy afternoon handing out soft serve ice creams to a long line of students that stretched as far back as the Student Union building.

Some clubs made the effort to flaunt more unique features of their organization, like the Engineering Club, who hauled out their recently constructed arcade cabinet. The nearly seven-foot-tall cabinet was actively running under their tent and ready for inquiring students to play.

“A lot of us are mechanical engineering majors, but as long as someone is interested in making something or wants to make something, we’ll take them,” said Adam Caster, President of the Engineering Club.

Next door sat the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), a professionally recognized society that encourages women to achieve full potential in careers as engineers and leaders in the field, while demonstrating the value of diversity.

“We really aim to encourage professional development,” explained Analeigh Fulgham, a representative from the Inter Club Council who could be found at the SWE table. “We host workshops – like resume building – and connect members with shadow and networking opportunities. Members will have the opportunity to attend the National Annual Conference this year in Chicago, which will be a huge networking opportunity, and one with women in the field.”

The City Dream group could also be found at Unity Day, their table spread with baked goods; small wallet cards that explained, both in English and Spanish, an individual’s Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights that protect an individual’s privacy; and informational pamphlets to direct students to the services available for those affected by immigration issues.

“The aim of City Dream is to have a group at the school that can help provide financial and legal services to undocumented students and invite them to know their rights,” Victoria Solis, an assistant for the program, said. “We also want to inform the community about the undocumented population here at City College.”

The Asian Pacific American Community Center also made an appearance for the afternoon, handing out informational pamphlets highlighting their work in providing linguistic and culturally appropriate programs and services to strengthen Asian Pacific American families in San Francisco. The group also offered information for their youth after-school programs, as well as summer programs for children in fifth through eighth grade.

“It’s important we build community here – there’s a stigma around City Colleges and Community Colleges that there’s no campus community,” said Emily La, ASCO Vice President of Public Relations. “But that’s why events like this are so good to have. It brings students together.”

Liao affirmed La’s statement. “We try to put on an event every month. It takes time to put on these events, but it’s always worth it.”