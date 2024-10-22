City College Supports Veterans Transitioning to Academia with a Free College Success Workshop on Oct. 25

By Julia Chong

jchong@theguardsman.com

Veterans looking to transition into collegiate learning are invited to a free College Success Workshop on Friday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City College’s Cloud Hall 258. The one-day seminar is in partnership with the Warrior-Scholar Project, a national nonprofit dedicated to equipping service members for success in higher education.

Attendees will learn from Warrior-Scholar Project alumni, who are now enrolled in four-year universities and serve as peer mentors. Topics include adapting to college culture, transferring military skills to college, building academic skills, accessing campus resources, and other essential knowledge required for their shift from military to college.

Every year, approximately 115,000 veterans transition from military service to degree-earning institutions, with over800 enrolling at City College each semester. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by nontraditional students, City College provides support to aspiring student veterans. To register for the event, visit warrior-scholar.org/event/college-success-workshop-city-college-of-san-franciscco.

Since 2011, Warrior-Scholar Project has been offering post secondary preparatory programs for veterans and service members. Today, over 2,000 students have completed its Academic Boot Camp, with 88% of alumni have obtained or are on course to earn a degree. For more information about the Warrior-Scholar Project, visit www.warrior-scholar.org.