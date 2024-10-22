Trump’s Violent Rhetoric is Opening a Can of Worms

By Isaac Ortiz

iortizdo@mail.ccsf.edu

I’m tired of President Trump’s irresponsible rhetoric, I miss the days of mild-tempered Republicans and it’s obviously backfiring on the guy. In all honesty, I have chuckled at some of Trump’s one-liners – he’s an entertaining prick –but in the realm of politics, being a prick isn’t very good for the country.

I hate to admit it, but if he had a stadium comedy show, I’d be first in line for all the bullshit he’d spew. Growing up as a lower middle-class suburbanite, I was removed from the political/social correctness of the city.

I’ve had moments of bursting out in laughter at some of Trump’s comments simply because of how outlandish or funny they are – for instance, when he called Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas”. Another one was claiming he had a bigger nuclear missile button than Kim Jong Un, it’s just so absurd you’d think the quote came from a movie like Dr. Strange Love.

I don’t blame President Trump and his actions for every threat made by individuals; however, leaders have to set a precedent for their rhetoric. Political violence is on the rise and setting an example is important.

In a press release, the United States Capitol Police stated, “In 2023, the USCP’s Threat Assessment Section (TAS) investigated 8,008 cases. That number includes investigations into concerning statements and direct threats.”

He has the responsibility to control his rhetoric the way career politicians do. He’s not on The

Apprentice set, nor turning heel with Vince McMahon on Wrestlemania.

How far removed from reality are we that we’ve gone from a B-lister in Regan to George W. “Now watch this drive” Bush, to an alleged spray-tanned felon?

You look back and appreciate civil moments between President Obama and Senator Romney, or when McCain outright defended Obama against his racist supporters. Whatever you feel about career Republicans like those two, you can at least have some respect for their civility.

President Trump’s rhetoric and actions have placed him in the plot of two assassination attempts within a two-month period. I’m not in the camp of people celebrating these attempts on the former president, nor do I believe he’s repping what he sows.

Violence is a problematic way to solve issues; it doesn’t win votes or change a rising sentiment. The focus should be on grassroots and cultivating a strong community of thought.

It means agreeing to disagree while still being able to go out for a beer afterward. We’re so decisive that we’re so far away from the table, that the common ground gets lost.

It’s important to keep both sides responsible, but more often we see Republicans lashing out more than Democrats.

Mathew Crooks, the young man who tried to assassinate President Trump, was registered as a Republican. It’s a baffling time; you can’t exactly pinpoint who’s to blame, as there’s so much nuance.

According to data pulled by TIME, 20% of adults believe that Americans must resort to violence to get the country back on track.

Looking back to January 6th, President Trump closed his speech with: “We fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

This rhetoric is more than irresponsible; it put his own vice president’s life in danger because of alleged voter fraud, which is now clearly debunked. He later backtracked on Twitter to save face.

I’m troubled that another four years of President Trump could cause irreversible damage.