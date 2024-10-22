Letter to the Editor Submission Guidelines
The Guardsman Guidelines for Submission of Letters to the Editor
While we welcome letters to the editor, please follow these guidelines to ensure publication:
- Letters should be limited to 200-300 words.
- Letters must be submitted one week prior to publication.
- Letters deemed inappropriate will not be published.
- Letters will be edited for clarity.
- The editor reserves the right to decide which letters are published.
For questions about our publication deadlines, please email ghern140@mail.ccsf.edu or echiarut@mail.ccsf.edu.
All letters should be directed to Op-Ed Editor Isaac Ortiz at iortizdo@mail.ccsf.edu.