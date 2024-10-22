From CCSF Rams to the Big Leagues: The NFL Adventures of Anthony Gordon and Easop Winston Jr.

By Cassandra Young

Ever wonder what happens when two former community college football stars take on the NFL? Picture this: a quarterback with a cannon for an arm and a wide receiver with hands like glue, both looking to go from the junior college field to the professional stage. It sounds like the plot of a sports movie, right? But this isn’t a Hollywood script—it’s the real-life story of Anthony Gordon and Easop Winston Jr.

These two CCSF Rams turned NFL hopefuls have gone from dodging student parking tickets to dodging blitzing linebackers and overzealous defensive backs. Their journey proves that sometimes the road to the big leagues runs through late-night study sessions, cafeteria food, and a whole lot of perseverance. Spoiler alert: it involves a few broken records, many touchdowns, and the occasional “I-can’t-believe-I-made-it” moment. Buckle up because this story is one for the highlight reel!

Anthony Gordon: From CCSF to the Seattle Seahawks

Anthony Gordon’s journey is a testament to perseverance and hard work. After a stellar high school career at Terra Nova High School in Pacifica, California, Gordon joined CCSF in 2015. During his time with the Rams, Gordon showcased his talent as a quarterback, throwing for over 3,800 yards and 38 touchdowns in his lone season. His performance caught the attention of several Division I programs, ultimately earning him a scholarship to Washington State University.

At Washington State, Gordon had to wait his turn behind Gardner Minshew, but he seized the opportunity when it came. In his senior year, Gordon broke multiple school records, passing for 5,579 yards and 48 touchdowns, leading the nation in passing yards. His impressive stats and poise in the pocket led to buzz around his NFL potential.

Despite not being selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, Gordon’s talent did not go unnoticed. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks. While he has yet to see regular-season action, Gordon’s preseason performances have shown glimpses of his potential. He remains on the radar as a promising backup quarterback with a chance to develop further in the league.

Easop Winston Jr.: A Journey of Resilience

Easop Winston Jr.’s path to the NFL began at CCSF. A graduate of Serra High School in San Mateo, California, Winston faced academic eligibility challenges that initially hindered his collegiate prospects. He found a second chance at CCSF, where he thrived as a wide receiver.

In his two seasons with the Rams, Winston became a reliable target, recording 71 receptions for 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns. His performance earned him a spot at Washington State University, where he reconnected with Gordon to form a dynamic duo. In his senior year, Winston caught 85 passes for 970 yards and 11 touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as a sure-handed receiver with excellent route-running ability.

Like Gordon, Winston went undrafted but signed with the Los Angeles Rams as a free agent in 2020. After a stint on the practice squad, he joined the New Orleans Saints in 2021. In his first NFL game, Winston made the most of his opportunity, catching a 35-yard touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. He continues to fight for a spot on the active roster, showcasing his resilience and determination.

For both Gordon and Winston, the journey has been anything but easy. The path from junior college to the NFL is challenging and often filled with setbacks. Yet, their stories are a testament to the power of perseverance and belief in oneself.

As Gordon looks to secure a more permanent role in the NFL, and Winston continues to chase his dream of becoming a regular contributor on Sundays. They both inspire current CCSF athletes. Their journeys remind us that while the road may be tough, hard work and resilience can lead to success, no matter where you start.

City College of San Francisco has a proud tradition of producing top-tier football talent, and Anthony Gordon and Easop Winston Jr. are prime examples. While their NFL careers are still in the early stages, their determination and commitment to their craft are undeniable. CCSF, their families, and the community will watch closely as they continue to chase their dreams and represent their roots on the biggest stage.