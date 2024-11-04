November Community Events Calendar 

By Rae Daniels-Henderson

rdanie16@mail.ccsf.edu

November 1

CCSF Men’s Soccer vs Gavilan College

Rams fans, come support your team at the Soccer Stadium! This event is cashless. Tickets can be purchased at https://ccsfathletics.com/tickets/index

4:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus

November 2

Discover CCSF 2024 for 12th Grade Families

Learn why City College is a great choice for high school seniors by learning about resources, activities, scholarships, Financial Aid, transfer, and career options.

Campus tours are available for registration at http://bit.ly/discoverccsf2024

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Multi-Use Building 140

SF’s Winter “Renegade Craft Fair”

Shop artist-made gifts, small business goods, and handmade treasures at the Renegade Craft Fair, featuring over 250 artists and food trucks. Service animals are welcome.

Sat. & Sun. at 11:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. | 2 Marina Blvd. San Francisco, CA

November 7

Queer Resource Center’s Monthly Pride Lunch

Join City College’s Queer Resource Center for free lunch, games, and community building activities every first Thursday of the month.

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Cloud Hall 232

November 9-10

8th Annual San Francisco Coffee Festival

Enjoy an immersive coffee experience with some of the top specialty roasters and coffee shops of SF. The afternoon will feature snacks, art, and live entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.sfcoffeefestival.com/tickets

Sat. & Sun. at 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Fort Mason Center Festival Pavilion

November 12

Wellness Check-Ins

“Your mental health matters!” Stop by and visit City College’s mental health counselor, Gil Perez, to help cultivate awareness and inner peace. Held 2nd and 4th Tuesdays.

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. | 2nd Tuesdays Tulay/Vasa Cloud 363 & 4th Tuesdays APASS Batmale Hall 208

November 13

Resume and Cover Letter Workshop

Join the Hybrid workshop, hosted by SparkPoint Basic Needs Center and Career Services, for best practices on creating resumes and cover letters. If you cannot attend the in-person meeting, register for Zoom at https://ccsf-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqd-2rqzgiG9ZSrMaRGjucBSqTcNlkLLvC#/registration

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus, Science Hall 127

November 16

Lunar New Year Love Story

Join the Author discussion of the recently released graphic novel written by award-winning writers, Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham. The themes of the book coincide with Valentine’s Day and Lunar New Year.

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. | San Francisco Public Library

November 24

13th Fall Chocolate Salon

11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | San Francisco County Fair Building

November 27

Interviewing Strategies Workshop

Attend the SparkPoint CCSF Basic Needs Center and CCSF Career Services hosted workshop to help feel more prepared for your next interview by covering common questions and how you can set yourself up for success in your next interview. You can even stay after the meeting to practice with mock interviews. Register at https://ccsf-edu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqd-2rqzgiG9ZSrMaRGjucBSqTcNlkLLvC#/registration

11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. | Ocean Campus Science Hall 127