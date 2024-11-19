ASCO presents Paint a Tote event at Ram Plaza

By Joan Walsh

jwalsh14@mail.ccsf.edu

The Ram Plaza on the Ocean campus was filled with colorful designs as the Paint a Tote event took place on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The event, which ran for two hours in the morning, was put on by the Associated Students Council Ocean (ASCO), which provided free tote bags, paint, brushes, and other art supplies.

Emily La, ASCO Vice President of Public Relations and second-year communications major, came up with Paint a Tote last semester as an idea for an internship. The event did well, so she worked to bring it back to campus this fall.

The idea was to have a free activity for students where they could come and meet each other, form friendships, and keep the tote bag they designed. “I’m an artist, and I think one of the great ways to bond with other students is through art, and there weren’t a lot of art activities on campus,” said La.

Students filled a large table, designing different artwork that fit their personal style such as Corgis, Halloween designs, flowers, and landscapes. Some came with friends, and some met new people.

“It’s a great way to bring students together. We don’t live on campus, so there is less of a college community here,” said Emily Iwata, ASCO Senator and second-year business major.