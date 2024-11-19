Tuesday, November 19, 2024
The Guardsman
ASCO presents Paint a Tote event at Ram Plaza

The Guardsman

By Joan Walsh

jwalsh14@mail.ccsf.edu

The Ram Plaza on the Ocean campus was filled with colorful designs as the Paint a Tote event took place on Wednesday, Oct. 2. The event, which ran for two hours in the morning, was put on by the Associated Students Council Ocean (ASCO), which provided free tote bags, paint, brushes, and other art supplies.

Joyce Wong, Maya Mason, Emily La, Emily Iwata sign students in, October 21, 2024. Joan Walsh/The Guardsman

Emily La, ASCO Vice President of Public Relations and second-year communications major, came up with Paint a Tote last semester as an idea for an internship. The event did well, so she worked to bring it back to campus this fall.

Students align the table in the Ram Plaza paining their tote bags, October 21, 2024. Joan Walsh/The Guardsman

The idea was to have a free activity for students where they could come and meet each other, form friendships, and keep the tote bag they designed. “I’m an artist, and I think one of the great ways to bond with other students is through art, and there weren’t a lot of art activities on campus,” said La.

Nick Winstead paints a colorful tote, October 21 2024. Joan Walsh/The Guardsman

Students filled a large table, designing different artwork that fit their personal style such as Corgis, Halloween designs, flowers, and landscapes. Some came with friends, and some met new people.

Alex Cho designs a bag with different paints available, October 21, 2024. Joan Walsh/The Guardsman

“It’s a great way to bring students together. We don’t live on campus, so there is less of a college community here,” said Emily Iwata, ASCO Senator and second-year business major.

A plethora of different paints are available for students to choose from at the event, October 21, 2024. Joan Walsh/The Guardsman

