Have Your Say: Campus Resources

By Kyra Young

kyrajyoung@gmail.com

We asked students: What resources do you use at City College? What does that resource give you or mean for you?

Ezra Zimmer

Major: Undeclared – intending for environmental science

“I would say I use the library a lot,” says Ezra Zimmer, a prospective environmental science student. “It’s mostly a study space around other people – that’s the thing: a conducive social environment, ya know? I cannot work at home. It’s hard to focus. I’ve also done a little tutoring, but not much. I’m looking into student employment as well.”

Tiffany Chen

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Tiffany Chen is a mechanical engineering student at City College. “I go to the collab center a lot – the Collaboratory,” says Chen. “It’s a MakerSpace where you can talk and work with other people in the library. It gives me a place to concentrate on my homework. I struggle studying at home.”

Rika Murakami

Major: Undeclared, enrolled in visual arts classes

“I use the photo lab a lot for their equipment,” says Rika Murakami, a student enrolled in visual arts classes. “I have access to the software at home, but I like using the lab. The equipment is always available for me to use when I’m on campus.”

Raina Shrimali

Major: Psychology

“I use the English Lab sometimes,” says Raina Shrimali, a psychology student. “I use the library to study a lot – even the building in general. I like the vibe there, it helps me focus and gives me a good space to study. I’m also a student athlete with the volleyball team, so I use all the resources in the wellness center – the physical training, the locker room, and all the amenities there.” San Francisco, Calif. Oct 31, 2024 (Kyra Young/The Guardsman)

Neche Okeke

Major: Computer Science

“I use the student union lounge to relax – they have table tennis in there too, and that’s fun sometimes,” says Neche Okeke, a computer science major. “I use the STAR center on the 2nd floor of the library – I use several places in the library honestly: the Collaboratory, the study rooms on the 3rd and 5th floor. I like that those are available.

“The library hours are a bit awkward. The Collaboratory opens up much later in the day, while the library is open much earlier – I wish it closed later, but the Collaboratory closes later so that’s nice.

“I also use the math lab in Judson Village and the computer science department on the third floor of Batmale Hall. I go to EOPS (Extended Opportunity Programs and Services) a lot – they’re very helpful, as well as DSPS (Disability Services and Programs for Students)… I get help with classes and extra time on some tests. EOPS covers a lot, they help with transportation, covering the cost of books, there are snacks in there, there’s a space to study … They also have their own set of counselors that can help you out throughout your time at City College if you’re a part of EOPS.”