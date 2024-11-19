Water Polo Wins 14-11

Ellen Yoshitsugu

ellenyoshi@gmail.com

The women’s water polo team beat the visiting San Mateo Bulldogs 14 to 11, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Rachel McCarty led the scoring with six goals, followed by Keianna Pineda and Serawit Ezra with three each, and Cristina Bracamontes and Remy Dizon with one each. Goalie Shanagh Dely made 15 saves. Assistant Coach Ally Bakos said the team is in the middle of the pack and unlikely to make it to the championships, but “you never know!”

Rams Serawit Ezra (7) passes to Rachel McCarty (5) in the first half against the San Mateo Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. McCarty scored six goals this game and Ezra three. Keianna Pineda (6) also made three goals. Ellen Yoshitsugu/The Guardsman

Remy Dizon (9) and Christina Bracamontes (3) are on defense for the Rams in the first half against the San Mateo Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. Dizon and Bracamontes scored one goal each in this 14-11 win for the Rams. Ellen Yoshitsugu/The Guardsman

Rams water polo coach Phong Pham talks with the team during a break in the game against the San Mateo Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. Ellen Yoshitsugu/The Guardsman

Rams Keianna Pineda (6) ready to make a shot on the goal in the second half of the Rams 14-11 win over the San Mateo Bulldogs on October 25, 2024, in San Francisco. Pineda scored three of the Rams’ goals this game. Ellen Yoshitsugu/The Guardsman

Rams Cristina Bracamontes (3) races for the ball against a San Mateo attacker during the second half of the Rams 14-11 win over the San Mateo Bulldogs on October 25, 2024, in San Francisco. Ellen Yoshitsugu/The Guardsman