A Faculty Tour De Force at City College Art Gallery

By Abby Sigler

Among the more unexpected materials featured in City College’s new faculty art show: cat hair. It appears in a piece by Liz Leger called “Touch Noses Please,” one of more than 20 works now on display in the art gallery’s second exhibition of the semester.

Following Jennifer Banzaca’s “Vivid Visions” from last month, the show assembles works from across the art department faculty, spanning painting, photography, ceramics, textiles, and sculpture. The result is a fascinating combination of individual talents, showcasing the range of mediums taught on campus and the creative practices of the instructors behind them.

Near the gallery’s center sits Art Department Chair Stephanie Robison’s “Cold Comfort,” a marble sculpture resembling a cushion that took her years to complete. Hanging on the front wall, Nancy Elliott’s watercolor rendition of a pre-surgery selfie draws visitors in with its dynamic liquid hues. Near the back windows, Tom Decker’s ceramic plate catches the light in its galaxy of speckles.

Student gallerist Sam Calude Carmel helped assemble the exhibition as faculty gradually brought in their pieces. “We wanted to have it be visually balanced,” they said. “With the sculptures in space, we just tried to find a flow through the gallery.”

Carmel also highlighted how the show can serve as a reference point for students. “It’s a nice way for people to come in and get a survey of what professors are doing,” they said. “When you’re going into an art class, it’s good to learn from people whose art you really like…but it’s also good to check out people with totally different styles. There’s a lot to learn from anyone here.”

Located in the STEAM building on Ocean Campus, the gallery currently does not showcase student work; instead, it focuses on local artists and department faculty. However, City College art students have been clamoring for a place to display their work. Carmel mentioned possible plans to use the hallway walls outside the gallery space for a student-focused display area in the future.

For those looking to support the arts, many of the works in the faculty show are for sale. The exhibit runs through Nov. 6, after which the gallery will go on hiatus for the remainder of the semester and will host the art department’s annual print sale starting Nov. 16.