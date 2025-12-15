A Legacy in Color: Art Print Event Celebrates Former Department Chair

By Daniela Villegas

dvilleg4@mail.ccsf.edu

City College held its 3rd annual Autumn Print Adoption and Donation event from Nov. 17 to Dec. 3. Proceeds from the prints purchased went toward the Anna Asebedo scholarship.

The hall buzzed with excitement in STEAM 103, where the event featured a collection of art from current and past students in the printmaking class taught by Anthony Ryan. The class engages students with the printmaking process, techniques and basic etching skills.

The event has been a success over the past two years, raising a considerable amount of money for the scholarship, which was a tribute to a former Art Department chair and printmaking professor at the college. Asabedo was an influential figure during her time at City College and did whatever she could to give back to the community.

In 2023, Asebedo held a retirement art exhibition where she featured work from the span of her 30-year career, and all the proceeds from the show went into creating what is now called the Anna Asebedo scholarship.

The scholarship is meant to support students in the printmaking program and serves as a symbol of her everlasting support for the art department and its students. Two students are selected from the department, each of whom is awarded $250 to help with their education. It is currently only given during the spring semester.

Esther M., a student in the art department and worker at the event, says she enjoys working there, talking with people about the various artworks and pitching the program she is so passionate about.

Esther pointed out some of her favorite prints that included a piece named “Suffered Enough.” The piece depicts Rosa Parks, people fleeing, and close-ups of people painted in harsh light and dark contrasts.

Walking into the room, you’re confronted by hundreds of prints hung all over the walls with different shapes, colors and techniques. Your eyes don’t know which one to look at first. Stacks of prints were arranged across the tables, where people spent up to an hour searching for their favorite.

For many, it was their first time at this event, and it was evident in their curiosity that lit up upon entering the gallery.

Although the room remained mostly silent as eventgoers were mesmerized by the prints, attendees could feel the creative energy in the air, punctuated by the occasional question to Esther. She always seemed to have the answer.

To entice the crowds, the art department offers a complimentary print of any size.

Department Chair Stephanie Robison expressed the importance of the college celebrating art as well as education, and to try to get more people involved who might not have had the right opportunities or resources growing up.

“We have the privilege to provide art for people who can’t normally afford collectible art, as well as raise money for the wonderful Anna Asebedo scholarship,” she said.