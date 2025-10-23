Afghanistan After the U.S. Withdrawal: Past Mistakes and the Need for a New Vision 



By Ahmad S. Aimaq

On Oct. 7, 2001, the United States and its allies launched military operations in Afghanistan with the aim of overthrowing terrorist groups and destroying Al-Qaeda. For millions of Afghan citizens, that day symbolized the end of a dark era and the beginning of hope for freedom, education and reconstruction. Two decades later, Afghans have been left with a bittersweet taste in their mouths.

Without a Roadmap

The collapse of the Afghan government in 2021 was more than simply a result of weak domestic institutions; it was a reflection of hasty decisions made without a clear roadmap. In the process, elected and civil society institutions were excluded from decision-making, creating a huge political vacuum that spread distrust and despair. This incident not only caused the collapse of the administrative structure but also drove many experienced and active members of society out of the scene.

However, instead of focusing on blame, there is now a need to review decision-making methods, power transfer policies, and the way international actors interact with Afghan society so that the past experience is not repeated.

Missed Opportunities

The United States and its allies played a major role in rebuilding Afghanistan over two decades, from building educational and media institutions to supporting infrastructure development and the participation of women in social and political arenas. Millions of students, journalists and entrepreneurs benefited from this space, and the country was set on a new path of progress. But leaving without a sustainable plan has jeopardized many of those gains. Afghanistan needs international cooperation more than ever, but cooperation that is based on the interests of the people, transparency, and mutual respect.

Security Vacuum

With the withdrawal of American forces, Afghanistan once again became a haven for international terrorist groups. ISIS-Khorasan expanded its activities, and several Al-Qaeda networks and Central Asian extremist groups reestablished themselves in the north and east of the country.

On the other hand, the United States faced a vast information vacuum after the withdrawal. The loss of air bases like Bagram and the loss of direct contact with field resources have severely reduced Washington’s ability to monitor terrorist movements. The “over-the-horizon” model through which air operations are conducted cannot replace a field presence and local intelligence cooperation. This gap poses a direct threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region, and even the world.

Role of Neighbors

After the US withdrawal, competition between regional powers intensified. China looks at Afghanistan from an economic and security perspective, Russia and Iran are concerned about the possibility of extremism spreading on their borders, and Central Asian countries are seeking to ensure border security. At the same time, some countries have announced that they will reconsider supporting the Taliban if they allow the return of American troops. This situation shows that Afghanistan can only achieve true stability by relying on active diplomacy, balanced politics and mutually beneficial relations with all neighbors.

Rethinking Policies

The experience of past agreements has shown that excluding people and civil society from the decision-making process does not produce sustainable results. It is now essential that:

Peace and reconciliation be inclusive and national, rather than limited, dialogue;

The role of women, youth, and diverse ethnic groups is ensured;

And that domestic and international decision-makers are held accountable for the consequences of their decisions.

Looking Ahead

On the anniversary of the start of the war that began with the slogan of fighting terror and supporting freedom, important questions arise:

Has the experience of the past two decades become a lesson for the future?

Will the international community and regional governments this time place the real interests of the Afghan people at the center of decision-making?

And can we hope that this time the path to peace will follow the path of rationality, mutual respect, and the will of the people?