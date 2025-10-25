Bay Area Leaders Rally to Keep Federal Agents Out as Trump’s Plans Remain Unclear

by Abby Sigler and John R. Adkins

Hours after the Trump administration walked back plans for a federal “surge” in San Francisco, more than 200 people rallied on the steps of City Hall, demanding federal agents stay out of the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, The Chronicle reported that more than 100 federal agents, including those from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had been deployed to a U.S. Coast Guard base in Alameda. This was seen as a potential first step toward sending National Guard troops into the city.

Organizers, such as Bay Resistance, sprang into action, planning demonstrations and rallies across the Bay Area in response.

“Californians are responding peacefully and bravely — making their voices heard,” said Reverend Deb Lee of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity.

Early Thursday morning, protestors gathered outside the Coast Guard facility where federal agents were set to arrive. Mission Local and El Tecolote reported that Border Patrol launched flash grenades at demonstrators who were blocking the road. One protester was left limping after he was run over by an SUV. Rev. Jorge Bautista was shot in the face with a pepper ball round by Border Patrol.

While Mayor Daniel Lurie held a press conference inside City Hall Thursday afternoon to address the public regarding the status of federal troops, union leaders and city supervisors gave speeches to the amassed crowd.

“Regardless of new announcements, we stand with our communities,” said District 10 Supervisor Shamman Walton. “We have to be careful because we do not trust this administration.”

District 9 Supervisor Jackie Fielder was outspoken about how the deployment of federal troops was more punishment than protection. “Our schools are underfunded, our hospitals are understaffed, and yet Trump wants to spend millions on ICE raids? That’s not leadership, that’s sabotage,” she said.

Uncertainty Remains

Around 9:30 a.m., Mayor Lurie announced that the president “was calling off any plans for a federal deployment in San Francisco,” after a late-night phone call. President Donald Trump later confirmed the reversal with a post on Truth Social.

During her speech, Supervisor Fielder highlighted the unanswered questions left in the wake of this announcement. “We at this time do not know which federal agencies are being called off. We don’t know if that’s the National Guard, if it’s ICE, if it’s Border Patrol.”

“I don’t trust Mayor Laurie as far as I can throw him,” said protestor Will Wright, a resident of the East Bay and member of the Revolutionary Internationalist Group. “The reason why they’re sending the National Guard in after the federal agents is to put down the protests. That’s what happened in LA, that’s what happened in Chicago. So they will try to send the National Guard in here, and we’ll have to stand up against them. And the unions have the power to shut the city down if they do that.”

President of SEIU Local 87, Olga Miranda, spoke to the remaining uncertainty after Lurie’s announcement, saying it was a victory she and the families she represents were happy to take.

“I don’t know for how long they’re going to be held off, but today it’s a momentary win and we’re proud of it,” Miranda said. “You know, it could change next week. This is a very psychotic president that we have, and it all depends on what side of the bed he woke up on and what city he wants to mess with.”

Following Lurie’s announcement, the fate for the rest of the Bay Area remained unclear. Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee described the situation as “very fluid.”

On Friday morning, The New York Times reported that the surge had been canceled across the Bay Area, a move which was later confirmed by Oakland’s mayor. While the operation has been called off for now, federal agents remain across the Bay Area.

Tech’s Influence

During the rally, Supervisor Fielder also criticized tech billionaires who called for the National Guard’s deployment to San Francisco. “We are here because Benioff of Salesforce put this idea into Trump’s head.”

In the lead-up to Salesforce’s annual conference, CEO Marc Benioff told the New York Times he believed the National Guard could help reduce crime in the city. After considerable backlash from city officials and residents, Benioff apologized for the remarks in a post on X.

President Trump’s Truth Social post also mentioned tech CEOs, naming NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Benioff as “great people” who called to convince him to reconsider the federal surge.

Media contacts for Bay Resistance estimated 5,000 people rallied at Embarcadero on Thursday evening, continuing to make their stance clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.